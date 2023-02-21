Driver expects Detroit Grand Prix atmosphere to be 'through the roof' as race moves Downtown

(WXYZ) — Tuesday marks 100 days until the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear makes its return to the streets of Downtown Detroit.

The three-day race weekend takes place June 2-4 with the NTT IndyCar Series, the Indy NXT by Firestone, the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli.

According to officials, the Grand Prix will have more than half of its footprint open and accessible to fans for free, including activation and display areas in Spirit Plaza, music and entertainment, and more.

Tickets are available for purchase in reserved grandstands placed along the track, and passes will be required to access the race paddock, pit lane and premier hospitality areas and suites. You can get tickets at DetroitGP.com

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear

"It's a great changeup for us. We loved the Belle Isle circuit, it was very challenging, very technical, and I think you'll get the exact same thing from a technical standpoint circuit-wise downtown," Team Penske IndyCar driver Josef Newgarden said on Tuesday. "But I think the event, the atmosphere, is going to go through the roof going back down to the city," Team Penske IndyCar driver Josef Newgarden said on Tuesday."