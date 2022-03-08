Doug Karsch, Jon Jansen named Michigan football radio broadcast team

(WXYZ) — Doug Karsch and Jon Jansen will serve as Michigan's radio broadcast team for the 2022 football season, the university announced Tuesday.

The pair replace Jim Brandstatter and Dan Dierdorf, who announced their retirement following the 2021 season.

Karsch has spent the past 16 seasons as part of Michigan football radio broadcasts for the past 16 seasons, most recently as sideline reporter. Jansen has been part of Michigan football radio broadcasts the past eight seasons, appearing on pregame, halftime, and postgame shows.

“A great partnership has been formed between Doug and Jon and we look forward to that continuing as our football radio broadcast team moving forward,” said Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel.

“They take tremendous pride in entertaining and informing our fans about our team, coaches and all that involves Michigan Football. Their historical knowledge, relationship with past and present Wolverines makes this a seamless transition in the radio booth.”

A sideline reporter will be announced at a later date.