Donovan Edwards wins Big Ten Championship MVP in win over Purdue

(WXYZ) — Michigan Running Back Donovan Edwards was awarded the 2022 Grange-Griffin Most Valuable Player award for his performance in the Big Ten Championship.

Edwards had 25 carries for 185 yards and a touchdown in the Wolverines' 43-22 win over Purdue, sending Michigan to the College Football Playoff and a 13-0 season.

He has stepped up in the absence of Blake Corum, who was injured a couple of weeks ago against Illinois and who will have knee surgery on that injury.

Blake Corum is the best running back in College football," Edwards said. "If he didn't get hurt, he would've easily won the Heisman, so shoutout to Blake Corum, this is for you baby."

Edwards also had an incredible game, leading the Wolverines to the win over Ohio State last week, rushing for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

He finished his post-game interview praising the team and running backs coach Mike Hart.