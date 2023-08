(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers have traded pitcher Michael Lorenzen to the Philadelphia Phillies, according to multiple reports.

In return, the Tigers receive infielder Hao-Yu Lee, ranked by MLB Pipeline as Philadelphia's No. 5 prospect.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi was the first to report the deal.

Lorenzen signed with Detroit as a free agent prior to the 2023 season. In 18 starts with the Tigers, he compiled a 5-7 record with a 3.58 ERA, earning a spot in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.