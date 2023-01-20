Detroit Tigers provide exciting and memorable morning for students at Detroit Edison Public School Academy

DETROIT, Mich. — It was an exciting day for fourth and fifth graders at Detroit Edison Public School Academy. The Detroit Tigers brought three of their players, Matthew Boyd, Eric Haase and Matt Manning to participate in a pep rally with DEPSA students to create excitement about the upcoming Tigers season. Haase and Manning participated in a whiffle ball game with students, while Boyd held a Q&A with students.

Matt Manning, Matthew Boyd, and Eric Haase spent the day with 4th and 5th graders at @DEPSA throwing a pep rally ahead of baseball season.



They did a Q + A with the kids, played a game of wiffleball (AKA organized chaos in Haase's words), and surprised them with free tickets. pic.twitter.com/CoPiHBR9cf — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) January 20, 2023

The whiffle ball game was more "organized chaos" than anything, but it was obvious the kids had a great morning with professional athletes, they otherwise would only watch on television. Eric Haase said with the excitement and welcome the students provided, it was an easy day for the Tigers to volunteer their time to hang out with members of the community. Sometimes these events are about teaching baseball or growing the game, but the mid-January visit was a reminder that baseball, after all, is just game.