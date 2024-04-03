Detroit Tigers Opening Day 2024: Everything you need to know

(WXYZ) — The excitement is buzzing around the 2024 Detroit Tigers, especially after a great start to the season that saw them sweet the Chicago White Sox.

Opening Day in Detroit is a holiday for many, and people are lucky enough to have it once again on a Friday as the Tigers take on the Oakland A's at Comerica Park.

VIDEO: Check out the view from Chopper 7 over Comerica Park:

A view from the sky: Detroit Tigers Opening Day

The game starts at 1:10 p.m. and will come after the team faces the New York Mets.

If you're heading down for Opening Day, here's everything you need to know.

Where to park

There is plenty of parking around Comerica Park and throughout Downtown Detroit, but you're encouraged to reserve your parking early through ParkWhiz.

Hear from Head Groundskeeper Heather Nabozny below

Tigers Head Groundskeeper Heather Nabozny talks about Opening Day

Fans can also park in other areas of Downtown and take the People Mover to the Grand Circus Park station, or park in Midtown or New Center and take the QLine into the city.

Plenty of bars throughout Detroit also have shuttle services, where you can be dropped off at Comerica Park and then taken back to the bar where you started from.

Bag Policy and Prohibited/Permitted items

Comerica Park's bag policy is: Single compartment bags, wallets and clutches smaller than 4" x 6" x 1.5" with or without a handle or strap are permitted. Bags, purses, clutches larger than 4” x 6” x 1.5” are prohibited.

Exceptions to this policy include bags, wallets and clutches needed due to medical necessity. Medical necessity includes diaper bags, breast pumps, oxygen, insulin, epi-pens and other medical devices. Authorized Diaper and Medical bags are required to be smaller than 16" x 16" x 8".

You can view a list of permitted and prohibited items here

New Scoreboard

The team unveiled its new scoreboard last week at Comerica Park, which is the second-largest in Major League Baseball.

Hear about other exciting things fans can expect at Comerica Park this year

Fans can expect big celebrations at Opening Day

Work started on the scoreboard over the winter, and it's now 15,688 square feet, replacing the pre-existing scoreboard that was the 18th largest.

Also, the team will enhance the audio system at Comerica Park with new speakers adjacent to the videoboard, and new TVs around the stadium.

Road closures

During Tigers home games, there will be several road closures in effect around Comerica Park. Check out the map below.

What's New at Comerica Park?

Last week, the Tigers unveiled a list of new menu items coming to Comerica Park for the 2024, and boy do they look good.

Hear from the head chef at Comerica Park below

Comerica Park head chef talks about new food items at the stadium

The team has returning and new local restaurant that will be featured throughout the season on the concourse, including Slows Bar BQ, Detroit Water Ice Factory and Marrow. Voyager will also join a rotating list of restaurants.

They join other Detroit restaurants Green Dot Stables and Taqueria El Rey.

Here's a breakdown of all the new food items coming to Comerica.

Check out some of the delicious food in the video below.

2024 Detroit Tigers season: A quick look at some of the new food at Comerica Park

Fan giveaways and special events

The Tigers also announced many fan giveaways and themed nights for 2024. The themed nights include cultural, community, education and more.

View a list of the theme nights and giveaways here

Watch more on the giveaways and theme nights below

New themed nights coming to Comerica Park this year

Opening Day Tailgate Party

Detroit Tigers Opening Day on April 5 means the return of the official Tigers Opening Day Tailgate Party.

The event, from the Downtown Detroit Partnership, is presented by Miller Lite and Bally Sports Detroit.

It will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 5 at Grand Circus Park, right outside of Comerica Park.

The free event will offer a variety of activities including a beer tent, food trucks, ticket giveaways, photo ops and more.

Fans can also test their speed with a speed pitch, play cornhole, and meet Detroit Tigers alumni.

