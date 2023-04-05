Detroit Tigers Opening Day 2023: Everything you need to know

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers open the 2023 season at home against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, April 6, and we have everything you need to know about the game.

Opening Day is like a holiday in Detroit, and tens of thousands of people flock downtown and to Comerica Park to celebrate.

Related: Here are the new things fans can expect to see at Comerica Park this year

The game kicks off at 1:10 p.m., and if you have tickets, gates open about one hour and 40 minutes before first pitch – around 10:30 a.m.

Below you'll find everything you need to know about Opening Day.

Parking

It's always a busy day in Downtown Detroit for Opening Day, and fans are encouraged to reserve parking ahead of time.

The Tigers use the ParkWhiz app for fans to get parking early. As of Tuesday, parking ranged from $10 in the northern part in Midtown near Little Caesars Arena to $50-$60 for parking around the area and in Downtown Detroit.

Fans can also take a variety of shuttles that are from bars around the city, including Nemo's and McShane's in Corktown, Fishbone's, The Old Shillelagh, Bookie's and more.

On top of that, there are numerous lots throughout the city and rideshare options.

Permitted/Non-permitted items



Binoculars

Blankets

Point and shoot camera (Professional &/or commercial cameras with interchangeable or detachable lenses are not allowed)

Juice boxes, only if you have children in your party or for medical needs

Headphones

Knitting needles

Only medical bags and diaper bags. All bags, purses, backpacks, (except medical or diaper bags) are prohibited.

Only plastic baby bottles if you have a child in your party

Seat cushions

Signs and banners (any wave flags, banners, signs, or other items that are affixed to any pole or stick made of wood, metal, plastic, or any other hard material and that is more than 11” x 17”in length are prohibited)

Single compartment wallets smaller than 4” x 6” x 1.5”, with or without a handle or strap are permitted.

Small radios

Battery operated/ rechargeable, handheld fans

Battery operated coats, gloves, and vests

Baseball mitts/gloves

One factory sealed clear plastic bottle of unflavored water per guest

Strollers (umbrella-type that folds up and will fit underneath the seat, large strollers may be checked at Guest Services)

Only small collapsible umbrellas (Umbrellas with metal tips and large golf umbrellas are prohibited)

Non-Permitted Items:



Aerosol cans (hairspray, mace, pepper spray, etc.)

Marijuana or illegal narcotics, including accessories or paraphernalia associated with marijuana or illegal narcotics use.

Animals (except approved service animals or service animals in training)

All bags, purses, backpacks, (except medical or diaper bags). Single compartment wallets smaller than 4” x 6” x 1.5”, with or without a handle or strap are permitted.

Noisemaking devices: air horns, fog horns, bullhorns, thunder sticks, cowbells, bells, horns, kazoos, whistles, vuvuzelas, didgeridoos and other noisemakers

Beach balls or other inflatable items

Beverages (except juice boxes with children in your party or for medical needs)

Bottles and liquid containers (glass, plastic, and aluminum)

Coolers

Smoking of any kind (cigarettes, e-cigarettes, vaping, etc.)

Fireworks or any types of explosives

Laser pointers, any device that could create an optical illusion, or any similar devices

Professional &/or commercial cameras with interchangeable or detachable lenses

Baseball bats, hockey sticks, clubs, poles, brooms, selfie-sticks, fishing nets or poles, signs attached to signs, missile-like objects that can be thrown

Video and/or sound recording devices including laptops, tablets, iPads and/or Go Pros

Skateboards, scooters, rollerblades, hover boards or any personalized recreational vehicles

Weapons of any kind (including firearms, pocketknives, pepper spray, mace), toy or fake weapons (including squirt guns or super soakers)

Frisbees

Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (Drones): Use of small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (collectively, "Aircraft Systems") at the venue, including the surrounding parking areas, is strictly prohibited at all times without prior written approval from Ilitch Sports + Entertainment/313 Presents. Violations of this policy will result in possible arrest and/or confiscation of the Unmanned Aircraft System

Large Banners and Flags: guests are not permitted to use or wave flags, banners, signs, or other items that are affixed to any pole or stick made of wood, metal, plastic, or any other hard material and that is more than 11” x 17”in length.

Outside food

Umbrellas with metal tips and large golf umbrellas

Road closures

Ticketing

The Tigers are encouraging fans to use the MLB Ballpark App to access their digital tickets, and add them to your cell phone's wallet, if possible.

You can learn more about the app and digital ticketing here.

What's new at Comerica Park?

The Detroit Tigers revealed all of the new things coming to Comerica Park for the 2023 season.

A quick synopsis: 313 Value Games on Tuesdays will feature $19 lower level tickets, $3 water and fountain drinks, $1 chips and $3 hot dogs; Detroit-based businesses (think Bert’s Marketplace, Breadless, Green Dot Stables, Taqueria El Rey, The Lobster Food Truck, Yum Village) will be bringing menu items to Comerica; and as always new food and beverage, merchandise, and authenticated items will be available for Tigers fans.

Green Dot Stables: Meijer Market (Section 143)



Cheeseburger Slider – All-beef patty topped with American cheese, Topor’s Pickles (local) and grilled onions

All-beef patty topped with American cheese, Topor’s Pickles (local) and grilled onions Bacon Cheeseburger Slider – All-beef patty topped with American cheese, bacon, Topor’s Pickles (local) and grilled onions

– All-beef patty topped with American cheese, bacon, Topor’s Pickles (local) and grilled onions Hot Brown Slider – Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon and Mornay sauce

Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon and Mornay sauce Buffalo Chicken Slider – Grilled chicken breast topped with Buffalo hot sauce, blue cheese spread and celery shavings

Grilled chicken breast topped with Buffalo hot sauce, blue cheese spread and celery shavings Regular Fry – Shoestring French fries finished with kosher salt

Shoestring French fries finished with kosher salt Truffle and Herb Fry – Shoestring French fries topped with cheese curds and gravy

Shoestring French fries topped with cheese curds and gravy Kale Salad – Kale, tricolored quinoa, shallots, and lemon vinaigrette dressing

Taqueria El Ray: Miller Lite Market (Section 149)



Tacos – Corn tortilla filled with choice of steak, chorizo or bean and topped with onions, cilantro with jalapeno salsa

– Corn tortilla filled with choice of steak, chorizo or bean and topped with onions, cilantro with jalapeno salsa Sonoran Hot Dog – Bacon-wrapped hot dog topped with beans, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and jalapeno salsa

– Bacon-wrapped hot dog topped with beans, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and jalapeno salsa Charcoal Grilled Chicken – Charcoal-grilled half-chicken with adobo rub and red salsa on the side

Comerica Big Cat Court



National Coney Island (local)

Grilled Chicken Hani – Pita filled with grilled chicken breast, Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and mayo Coney Dog – Snap Dog topped with Coney Chili, mustard, and onions

Shawarma Fry

French fries topped with marinated chicken, garlic sauce, romaine lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, and hummus

Little Caesars Pizza

Super Slices available in pepperoni or cheese

Detroit 75 Kitchen

Cheesesteak Eggrolls and Shawarma Eggrolls

Bert’s Marketplace: Section 133

Spicy Red Hot: Spicy sausage topped with onions and served on a fresh bun Barbecue Nachos: Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, barbecue sauce, chives, sour cream, and choice of protein (chicken or pulled pork) Ribs: half-slab of Bert’s Famous Ribs served with coleslaw and mac-and-cheese





Fat Rooster: Blue Moon Bistro (Section 151)

Chicken & Biscuits – Two pieces of fried chicken with house-made Fat Rooster marinade. Served with two biscuits dipped in honey butter



Rotating Pop-Up Series: Section 116

The Lobster Food Truck

Seafood Mac & Cheese: Macaroni and cheese complete with both crab and shrimp



Breadless

Buckwild – Roasted chicken, pork bacon, truffle buttermilk ranch, Buffalo hot sauce, white cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, sweet pickles, and arugula wrapped in Swiss chard Spicy Chick(pea) – Warm, smashed falafel, spicy vegan aioli, pickled turnips, Arabic pickles, tomatoes, and onions wrapped in turnip green and collard green



Yum Village

Naan Jerk Chicken Tacos – Jerk chicken (marinated in Lemon Pepper Jerk and finished on a wood-smoke grill) topped with pickled cabbage and served on fresh naan bread



Atwater Brewery and the Tigers have also partnered for a "D Light" collaboration, bringing a new craft beer to the park this season.