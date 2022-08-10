Detroit Tigers fire General Manager Al Avila

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers announced Wednesday afternoon that it will be parting ways with Al Avila, the team’s executive vice president and general manager.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE

The reason behind the change in leadership was not immediately told but is being put in place “effective immediately.”

Detroit Tigers Chairman and CEO Christopher Ilitch says he and other operations executives will be over the search for a new general manager.

The Detroit Tigers today announced they have parted ways with Executive Vice President and General Manager Al Avila, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/i8f6guLNXa — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) August 10, 2022

"Once I decided to make a change, I sat down with Al and thanked him for his nearly 22 years of service to our organization," Ilitch said in a statement. "Al's loyalty and dedication has served as an example to all during his time as a leader in our baseball operations department."

Avila joined the organization in 2002 as assistant general manager. He started his role as executive vice president and general manager on Aug. 4, 2015.

"For nearly 22 year, I have given my heart and soul to this franchise, and I want to thank Mr. and Mrs. Ilitch, along with Chris, for the opportunity and treating me and my family as their own," Avila said in a statement. "We've celebrated successes and enjoyed great moments, and I'm proud to have worked with so many talented people in baseball operations and throughout the organization. I'll cherish our friendships and the successes we all celebrated together. To Tigers fans, you're the best and deserve a winner, I wish the results would have been better this season but know there is a lot to look forward in the coming years. God Bless everyone."

