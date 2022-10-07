Detroit Tigers announce big coaching staff shakeup

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers organization on Friday announced a big coaching staff shakeup after a disappointing season that saw offensive struggles across the board.

Tigers confirm to 7 Action News that they have parted ways with hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh and quality control coach Josh Paul.

Mike Hessman and Ramon Santiago, both former Tigers players, have been offered roles in player development with the organization.

Tigers also confirm Alfredo Amazaga will work as first base coach next season on the big league staff.

In September, the Detroit Tigers announced the hiring of Scott Harris as their new President of Baseball Operations. Harris previously served as the General Manager of the San Francisco Giants.