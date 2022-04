(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers have acquired minor league infielder and outfielder Jamie Westbrook in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The team made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon, saying the Brewers would get cash considerations.

Westbrook had played for the Brewers' Triple-A affiliate Nashville Sounds. He had five hits in 10 at-bats this year with three runs scored.

In 89 games last year between AA and AAA, he appeared in 89 games and had a .281 batting average.