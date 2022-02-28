Detroit reportedly a finalist to host 2024 NFL Draft

(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit is reportedly one of three finalists to host the 2024 NFL Draft. That's according to Rachel Hopmayer at our sister station, NBC26 in Green Bay.

#Packers Mark Murphy says Green Bay is one of three finalists to host 2024 NFL Draft. It’s between GB, Detroit and Washington, DC. They expect to hear by league meetings at end of March at the latest. — Rachel Hopmayer (@rachelhopmayer) February 28, 2022

According to Hopmayer, Detroit, Green Bay and Washington D.C. are the finalists.

Last year, Detroit Lions President Rod Wood said that the city was a potential future location for the draft.

This year's event will be held in Las Vegas and in 2023 the draft will be held in Kansas City.

According to Hopmayer, the announcement should happen by the time league meetings are held at the end of March.