Detroit Pistons stuck in Dallas with home game scheduled for Wednesday night

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons have been stuck in Dallas due to plane issues and weather issues, 7 Action News has learned. It comes as Detroit has a game Wednesday night.

Detroit lost to the Dallas Mavericks on the road Monday night, and the team has been unable to leave as winter weather has hit the city.

According to WFAA, winter weather has forced more than 1,000 cancelations at Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport over the past few days and hundreds of flights at Dallas Love Field, the city's smaller airport.

We're told that the team has had flight issues since Tuesday because of the weather, and The Athletic reports the team sat on the tarmac for hours Tuesday before deciding to stay another night in Dallas. Teams usually leave the night of the game that took place on the road.

Detroit is scheduled to take on the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. It's the start of a four-game homestand where they play Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Monday.

There are no events scheduled at Little Caesars Arena for the rest of the week.