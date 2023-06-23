Detroit Pistons select Ausar Thompson with 5th pick in NBA Draft

(WXYZ) — With the 5th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons selected 20-year-old Guard Ausar Thompson.

The pick came just one pick after Thompson's twin brother Amen Thompson was selected by the Houston Rockets.

On ESPN broadcast: Ausar Thompson says: "Super excited to meet my coaches, meet my teammates, grow with them, & try to contend." — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) June 23, 2023

Ausar Thompson has played two seasons with Overtime Elite, a professional league based in Atlanta for players aged 16 to 20. In the 2022-23 OTE season, Ausar Thompson averaged 16 points, 6 assists, 7 rebounds per game. He averaged a lower shooting percentage from 3PT, shooting only 29.8%. From the field, Thompson averaged 56.2%.

While he doesn't boast the most impressive offensive numbers, Ausar Thompson is known for his defensive ability, which is something Pistons need and something that General Manager Troy Weaver said he wanted to emphasize. Ausar is considered more of a wing than his twin brother Amen, who is more of a guard. Kevin Ollie, Head of Coaching and Basketball Development at OTE, pointed out what makes the twins unique.

ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony wrote about the Thompson twins, quoting OTE Head of Coaching/Development Kevin Ollie:



"God sprinkled magical dust on these two. Being 6-7 & being able to jump like that? It's hard to peg them in a position. Defensively they are both incredible." — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) June 23, 2023

"God has sprinkled magical dust on these two," he said. "Being 6-7 and being able to jump like that? It's hard to peg them in a position. Defensively they are both incredible."

Ausar Thompson spoke with media at the draft after being chosen by Detroit and said he "definitely thought there was a chance" Detroit could draft him.

"There was a connection, there was chemistry," he said. "I felt like it was the perfect place for me."