Detroit Pistons City Edition jerseys honor historic St. Cecilia's Gym; see the pics

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons unveiled their Nike NBA City Edition uniforms for this year. The jerseys honor the historic St. Cecilia's gym in Detroit.

The jerseys were created in collaboration with Big Sean, the Pistons' creative director of innovation, and are colored green to match the historic gym's logo.

The shorts are adorned with a replica of St. Cecilia's stained glass window and on the jersey, the quote which is on the court's floor is featured saying "Where stars are made, not born."

Three stars on the jersey and shorts also allude to the message and symbolize the Pistons' three NBA Championships.

“St. Cecilia’s for decades served as a beacon of hope for Detroiters and a safe haven for basketball players to play,” Alicia Jeffreys the chief marketing officer for the Pistons, said in a statement. “Our City Edition uniform offers the opportunity to tell the story of the gym known as ‘The Saint’ while also joining our great partners at JDS Sports and the Knight Foundation in kickstarting the revitalization of the iconic Ceciliaville facility for generations to come.”

JDS Sports, the ownership group behind Five-Star Basketball and SLAM, also announced they were pledging a $250,000 grant with the Detroit Pistons Foundation and Knight Foundation to help start construction and renovation of the historic gym.

St. Cecelia's Gym, also known as The Saint, is known for the legendary players who got their start there, including Jalen Rose, Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas and more.

“Basketball is about community and The Saint has fostered community for countless kids from Detroit through the decades,” said Joseph Samberg, Chairman of JDS Sports.

The Pistons will wear the City Edition jerseys in six games this season, and it will be available for purchase with a portion of the sales donated back to Ceciliaville.

Ceciliaville is a plan to help renew and restore the historic gym which will create a safe, inspiring and transformation center for young men and women in Detroit.

"At Ceciliaville, sports will be complemented with mentoring, tutoring services, job training, and financial literacy resources. Ceciliaville will be a safe and attentive community where young men and women can have fun, experience personal and professional growth, and feel safe, equal, and heard," the website reads.

