Detroit Pistons announcer George Blaha to undergo heart procedure, miss remainder of season

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons announced Sunday that longtime broadcaster George Blaha will be missing the remainder of the current season due to a heart bypass procedure. Blaha's procedure will take place on March 15.

According to a press release from the NBA team, doctors anticipate a full recovery.

“I am disappointed to miss the remainder of the season, but my health is the number one priority right now, and I have a great team of doctors guiding my short-term and long-term health,” said Blaha.

Blaha began his career with the Detroit team in 1976, and according to the team, he has called more than 3,200 regular-season games and over 260 playoff games.

Blaha was inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame in 2008 and has won many broadcasting awards.

"I look forward to getting back to full speed with rest and rehabilitation during the offseason and returning next year for my 47th season calling games for the Pistons,” Blaha said in a statement.