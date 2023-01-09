Watch Now
Detroit Lions will have 6th & 18th picks in first round of 2023 NFL Draft

Lions Packers Football
Morry Gash/AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate as Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) watches after Chark caught a pass for a first down late in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 9:38 AM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 09:38:35-05

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions missed out on the playoffs, despite the 20-16 win over the Green Bay Packers, which set their draft picks in the first round for 2023.

The Lions will have two picks in the first round – the sixth pick, which comes from the Los Angeles Rams as part of the Matthew Stafford trade, and the 18th pick.

Detroit finished the season 9-8 with the win over Green Bay, and the Rams finished the season 5-12.

Below is the updated draft order for the first 18 picks, with the rest of the picks coming from the playoffs.

  1. Chicago Bears
  2. Houston Texans
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Indianapolis Colts
  5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
  6. Detroit Lions (from LA)
  7. Las Vegas Raiders
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Carolina Panthers
  10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)
  11. Tennessee Titans
  12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
  13. New York Jets
  14. New England Patriots
  15. Green Bay Packers
  16. Washington Commanders
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers
  18. Detroit Lions
