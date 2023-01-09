Detroit Lions will have 6th & 18th picks in first round of 2023 NFL Draft

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions missed out on the playoffs, despite the 20-16 win over the Green Bay Packers, which set their draft picks in the first round for 2023.
The Lions will have two picks in the first round – the sixth pick, which comes from the Los Angeles Rams as part of the Matthew Stafford trade, and the 18th pick.
Detroit finished the season 9-8 with the win over Green Bay, and the Rams finished the season 5-12.
Below is the updated draft order for the first 18 picks, with the rest of the picks coming from the playoffs.
- Chicago Bears
- Houston Texans
- Arizona Cardinals
- Indianapolis Colts
- Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
- Detroit Lions (from LA)
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)
- Tennessee Titans
- Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
- New York Jets
- New England Patriots
- Green Bay Packers
- Washington Commanders
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Detroit Lions