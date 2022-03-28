Watch
Detroit Lions to be featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' this year

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 9:33 AM, Mar 28, 2022
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions will be the team featured HBO's "Hard Knocks" series, which profiles NFL teams during training camp.

The team announced "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions" on Monday morning with a poster and saying "get your popcorn ready."

Last year, Hard Knocks featured the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts. This is the first time the Lions have been featured.

It will follow the team in the second season with Head Coach Dan Campbell. Despite the team going only 3-13-1 last season, Detroit won three of its last six games.

