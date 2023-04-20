Detroit Lions switch from Pepsi to Coca-Cola at Ford Field

(WXYZ) — After teasing a "top secret" announcement over the past few days, the Detroit Lions announced Thursday they are partnering with Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling and will establish Coke as the official soft drink of the Detroit Lions.

It's the first time since the Lions played at the Pontiac Silverdome that Coca-Cola will be sold at Lions home games, as the team was previously partnered with Pepsi.

Coca-Cola beverages will be served at the stadium starting April 22, 2023, with the Luke Combs concert.

"We are proud to partner with Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling to introduce Coca-Cola to Ford Field for the very first time," said Detroit Lions Senior Vice President of Revenue Kelly Kozole. "Coca-Cola is an iconic brand, undoubtedly a fan-favorite, and it's exciting to expand our beverage selections for guests at the stadium."

Drinks that will be served include Coca-Cola®, Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar, Diet Coke®, Sprite®, Cherry Coke®, Dr Pepper®, smartwater® (at select locations), and DASANI®, the Official Water of the Detroit Lions.

Reyes Coca-Cola has facilities across Michigan and delivers Coca-Cola products across the Midwest.

"The Lions have an incredibly enthusiastic fan base, so we are thrilled we can be a part of their total fan experience," said Matt Barribeau, RCCB Michigan Market Unit President. "With solid roots in Detroit, it's an honor for us to continue refreshing the local community alongside the entire Lions' organization."

Fans will also see the Gate A super column at Ford Field spotlight Coca-Cola, where it previously showed off Pepsi.