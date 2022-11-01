Detroit Lions reportedly trade TE T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota Vikings

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have traded tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter tweeted the news on Tuesday afternoon, and it comes amid the Lions struggling this season with the worst record in the league – 1-6.

Trade: Detroit is dealing TE T.J. Hockenson in its division, to the Minnesota Vikings, per sources. pic.twitter.com/R39lvQxVsy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

The Lions will get a second-round pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024. Detroit will also send a fourth-round pick in 2024 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024, to Minnesota, according to reports.

Minnesota sends a 2023 second-round pick and 2024 third-round pick to Detroit for Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick. pic.twitter.com/9P0ZjbS64g — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 1, 2022

Hockenson was drafted with the Lions' first-round pick in 2019 out of Iowa.

He has 26 catches this season for 395 yards and three touchdowns.

In his career with Detroit, he has 186 catches for 2,068 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story had an error in what the Vikings were trading to the Lions. It has since been updated