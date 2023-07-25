Detroit Lions hosted QB Teddy Bridgewater at camp; Campbell confirms interest

The Detroit Lions hosted quarterback Teddy Bridgewater at the team's training facility in Allen Park on Monday.

Head Coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday morning it was a good visit, and they have kept in touch with Bridgewater, who played last season for the Miami Dolphins and suffered a broken finger near the end of the season.

"It went good. It got us a chance to sit down with him, face-to-face, particularly Ben (Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson,) Bru (Quarterbacks Coach Mark Brunell) and Brad (GM Brad Holmes)," Campbell said.

Bridgewater played four seasons for the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-2017, and also played for New Orleans, Carolina, Denver and Miami.

He played in five games last season for the injured Tua Tagovailoa in Miami and threw for 683 yards and four touchdowns.

"I don't think I've hidden anything about my feelings for Teddy Bridgewater. If we can add a guy like Teddy and bring competition to the room, I'm all for it," Campbell said.

Campbell said they have also kept backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld aware of the situation. Sufeld was with the team last season, and the Lions also drafted Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker in the third round of the NFL Draft this year. He's currently on the non-football injury list as he works to return from a torn ACL last season.

"That's also the competition. Doesn't mean Nate's out of anything if we go this route and if it works out. You'll feel good about whoever comes out of the fire is going to be the right guy to help you along the way, but you don't want the wheels to fall off," Campbell said.