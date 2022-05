Detroit Lions announce 2022 season schedule

(WXYZ) — The NFL announced 2022 season schedules for all 32 teams on Thursday night.

The Detroit Lions' 2022 schedule is as follows:

PRESEASON WEEK 1 - Date TBA: vs. Atlanta (Time & TV TBA)

PRESEASON WEEK 2 - Date TBA: at Indianapolis (Time & TV TBA)

PRESEASON WEEK 3 - Sunday, August 28: at Pittsburgh (4:30, CBS)

WEEK 1 - Sunday, September 11: vs. Philadelphia (1:00, FOX)

WEEK 2 - Sunday, September 18: vs. Washington (1:00, FOX)

WEEK 3 - Sunday, September 25: at Minnesota (1:00, FOX)

WEEK 4 - Sunday, October 2: vs. Seattle (1:00, FOX)

WEEK 5 - Sunday, October 9: at New England (1:00, FOX)

WEEK 6 - BYE

WEEK 7 - Sunday, October 23: at Dallas (1:00, CBS)

WEEK 8 - Sunday, October 30: vs. Miami (1:00, CBS)

WEEK 9 - Sunday, November 6: vs. Green Bay (1:00, FOX)

WEEK 10 - Sunday, November 13: at Chicago (1:00, FOX)

WEEK 11 - Sunday, November 20: at NY Giants (1:00, FOX)

WEEK 12 - Thursday, November 24: vs. Buffalo (12:30, CBS) (Thanksgiving)

WEEK 13 - Sunday, December 4: vs. Jacksonville (1:00, FOX)

WEEK 14 - Sunday, December 11: vs. Minnesota (1:00, FOX)

WEEK 15 - Sunday, December 18: at NY Jets (1:00, FOX)

WEEK 16 - Saturday, December 24: at Carolina (1:00, FOX)

WEEK 17 - Sunday, January 1: vs. Chicago (1:00, FOX)

WEEK 18 - Saturday, January 7 OR Sunday, January 8: at Green Bay (TBA)