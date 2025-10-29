Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Detroit Lions and Aidan Hutchinson agree on 4-year contract extension

Stephanie Scarbrough/AP
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson reacts after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions and standout defensive end Aidan Hutchinson have reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension.

That's according to several NFL reporters. Tom Pelissero reports that the deal is worth $180 million, which would pay him $45 million per year. He also reports that it comes with $141 million in guarantees, which is the most guaranteed money ever for a player that isn't a quarterback.

Hutchinson, the 2022 first-round pick out of Michigan, has 34.5 sacks in 3 1/2 seasons with the Lions. Before a season-ending injury in 2024, Hutchinson had 7.5 sacks and 19 tackles in just five games.

The Lions previously picked up the fifth-year option on Hutchinson's contract for 2026, meaning he will be with the team through at least 2030.

According to Sportrac, that fifth-year option will pay him more than $19 million.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

