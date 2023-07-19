Detroit Lions 2023 Training Camp: What fans need to know

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions kick off their much-anticipated training camp later this month as Head Coach Dan Campbell and the team gets ready for the new season.
Here's everything you need to know about the public training camps. Tickets go on sale July 19 at DetroitLions.com
Dates and times
- Saturday, July 29 – 8:30 a.m. (for Lions Loyal Members only)
- Sunday, July 30 – 8:30 a.m.
- Monday, July 31 – 8:30 a.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 3 – 8:30 a.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 5 – 10:30 a.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 9 – 10:30 a.m. (joint practice with New York Giants, for Lions Loyal Members only)
- Wednesday, Aug. 9 – 10:30 a.m. (joint practice with New York Giants)
- Wednesday, Aug. 16 – 10:30 a.m. (joint practice with Jacksonville Jaguars, for Lions Loyal Members only)
- Thursday, Aug. 17 – 10:30 a.m. (joint practice with Jacksonville Jaguars)
Where to park
Free parking is available in select lots on Republic Dr., Federal Dr. and Fairlane Circle near the Lions headquarters. There is also a free shuttle ride to and from the facility to fans who park in Fairlane Circle lots.
Food and Drinks
There will be several restaurants and food trucks on site offering snacks, meals, coffee, drinks and more.
When do gates open?
Gates will open one hour before Training Camp starts.
Can you get autographs?
The team said following each day of practice, select Lions players will be available to sign autographs for fans around the venue.
What you can't bring
- Professional cameras (lenses over five inches long and/or 50mm or above), any video camera, selfie sticks, drones, food, beverage, coolers, lawn chairs, blankets, umbrellas, purses (larger than a clutch) or backpacks.
- Only bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12" will be permitted on the premises. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at the gate.
- Small clutch bags/camera and binocular cases, not exceeding 4.5" x 6.5", with or without a handle or strap, may also be carried into the practice facility's perimeter.
- All cell phones should be turned off or placed on silent or vibrating mode. The fan viewing area features bleacher seating areas and additional standing areas.