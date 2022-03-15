Detroit Edison's Ruby Whitehorn named 2022 Michigan Miss Basketball

(WXYZ) — Detroit Edison senior Ruby Whitehorn was named the 2022 Michigan Miss Basketball award winner on Monday.

Whitehorn, a Clemson commit, averaged 25.6 points and 12.7 rebounds this season.

Whitehorn is the fourth consecutive Detroit Edison player to earn the honor, following Rickea Jackson (2019), Gabby Elliott (2020), and DeeDee Hagemann (2021).

Whitehorn was previously named the Gatorade Player of the Year for Michigan girls basketball, and was also selected to play in the McDonald's All-American Game.