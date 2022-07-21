Detroit Edison baseball standout Greg Pace was projected to be selected in the top five rounds of the MLB draft this week. But the waiting game went from rounds to days for the Pace family, until he got selected in the final round by the Toronto Blue Jays. By Tuesday evening, Pace was watching episodes of Vampire Diaries when his name got called in the 2022 MLB draft.

"I’m like are you sure?" Pace recalled as how he reacted when he heard the news.

Truth is, while waiting for his name to get called, he watched every round for three days, but the final round. But sure enough, the Blue Jays did in fact call his name while his mom held out hope and watched the TV.

LaQuitta, Greg's mother, screamed with joy as she heard the television say, "the Toronto Blue Jays select, Gregory Pace JR, an outfielder from Detroit Edison."

Greg Pace is the coolest & I’m excited to tell his story.



The Detroit Edison grad & @umichbaseball commit was projected to get taken in rounds 2-5 of MLB draft. He went in the 20th round to Toronto.



To Greg: it doesn’t matter WHERE he got drafted, it’s about the chance ahead. pic.twitter.com/QxoCRPOQuH — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) July 20, 2022

"There were obviously feelings of disappointment, but at the end of the day I don’t think rounds matter," said Pace confidently. "I think we’re all reaching the same goal all going to the MLB one day."

To know Greg Pace is to know that he is grounded, unassuming, and ready to work.

"I'm just thankful that my name was in the draft and you just gotta take a chance that not a lot of people’s name got called," said Pace." It means a lot, a lot of joy, happiness. You look back at it, that's a lot of hard work paid off."

"Outside of baseball one thing I do value is my family and friends and just looking at the people who were in my corner supporting me throughout the whole process, I couldn’t thank them enough" said Pace as he recalled the important of his "tight circle" of friends and family.

So now it’s time to decide between playing at the University of Michigan where he committed or signing directly with Toronto and beginning his professional career at the age of 17.

Greg Pace is a Detroit Edison graduate and @DetroitPAL alum. He was selected in the MLB draft by the Toronto Blue Jays. He and his family met @GovWhitmer as part of today’s budget signing. pic.twitter.com/8tPrukCNuZ — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) July 20, 2022

"If it’s me going pro right now, or me going to Ann Arbor for three years and then coming up… there are a lot of things that are out of my control, but I can control what I can," said Pace. "So whatever option is best for me and my family I think I’m going to go with it."

Pace said he had a feeling throughout the recruiting process and sort of always knew it would be Toronto. The Blue Jays scout came to nearly every high school game of his and was approachable each time he saw Greg.

"They're a young team, capable, they’re building a lot of structure and what are the odds it’s the team out of the country," Pace said with a smile. "So now I have to get a passport."

So first step, get a passport. Second step, get to work. And to be in the position to prove himself, is a position Greg Pace said he is made for.

"The journey is never easy. There will be a lot of obstacles that you have to go around, come around, but nothing is impossible," said Pace.