Detroit Douglass wins Division 4 state title, Ann Arbor Huron falls in Division 1 final

Division 1 Final

Grand Blanc 45, Ann Arbor Huron 36

RJ Taylor scored 15 points, Timonte Boyd added 12 points and Grand Blanc beat Ann Arbor Huron 45-36 in the MHSAA Division 1 boys basketball championship game Saturday at the Breslin Center.

The title is Grand Blanc's first in school history.

Devin Womack scored 18 points to lead Ann Arbor Huron, which had been unbeaten (20-0) entering Saturday's championship game.

----------

Division 4 Final

Detroit Douglass 47, Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian 41

Pierre Brooks II and Javantae Randle each scored 15 points and Detroit Douglass captured its first boys basketball state title with a 47-41 win over Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian Saturday in the MHSAA Division 4 championship game.

Michigan State fans in attendance at the Breslin Center got a possible glimpse of the future watching Brooks II, who has committed to play for the Spartans.

Brady Titus scored 21 points to lead Tri-Unity Christian, which was seeking its fifth state title and first since 2011.