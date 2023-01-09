Detroit City FC unveils full 2023 USL Championship schedule; view it here

Detroit City FC and the USL Championship unveiled the entire 2023 schedule for the season, the club's second year in the USL Championship.

Last week, the team announced it would open the season on the road on March 11 and then have another road game before opening its home season on March 25.

Teams in the Eastern Conference will play each other twice – once at home and once on the road – with the remaining 12 games played against Western Conference teams with 6 at home and 6 on the road.

The top eight teams in each conference will make the playoffs, which will be a single-elimination format after the season ends in October.

Below is the full schedule. Home games are bolded

March 11 – at San Diego Loyal SC

March 18 – at El Paso Locomotive FC

March 25 – Indy Eleven

April 1 – Rio Grande Valley FC

April 8 – at Louisville City FC

April 15 – at The Miami FC

April 22 – at Sacramento Republic FC

April 29 – Tampa Bay Rowdies

May 6 – FC Tulsa

May 13 – at Tampa Bay Rowdies

May 20 – San Antonio FC

May 27 – Birmingham Legion

June 7 – at Charleston Battery

June 14 – at Hartford Athletics

June 17 – at Memphis 901 FC

June 24 – Orange County SC

June 30 – at FC Tulsa

July 8 – at New Mexico United

July 12 – Loudoun United

July 15 – at Pittsburgh Riverhounds

July 19 – Louisville City FC

July 22 – Monterey Bay FC

July 29 – at Oakland Roots SC

Aug. 12 – Charleston Battery

Aug. 19 – Las Vegas Lights

Aug. 27 – at Birmingham Legion FC

Sept. 2 – Memphis 901 FC

Sept. 9 – The Miami FC

Sept. 16 – at Phoenix Rising FC

Sept. 23 – Hartford Athletic

Sept. 27 – Colorado Springs Switchbacks

Sept. 30 – at Indy Eleven

Oct. 7 – at Loudoun United FC

Oct. 14 – Pittsburgh Riverhounds