Detroit City FC unveils full 2023 USL Championship schedule; view it here

Detroit City FC and the USL Championship unveiled the entire 2023 schedule for the season, the club's second year in the USL Championship.
Last week, the team announced it would open the season on the road on March 11 and then have another road game before opening its home season on March 25.
Teams in the Eastern Conference will play each other twice – once at home and once on the road – with the remaining 12 games played against Western Conference teams with 6 at home and 6 on the road.
The top eight teams in each conference will make the playoffs, which will be a single-elimination format after the season ends in October.
Below is the full schedule. Home games are bolded
March 11 – at San Diego Loyal SC
March 18 – at El Paso Locomotive FC
March 25 – Indy Eleven
April 1 – Rio Grande Valley FC
April 8 – at Louisville City FC
April 15 – at The Miami FC
April 22 – at Sacramento Republic FC
April 29 – Tampa Bay Rowdies
May 6 – FC Tulsa
May 13 – at Tampa Bay Rowdies
May 20 – San Antonio FC
May 27 – Birmingham Legion
June 7 – at Charleston Battery
June 14 – at Hartford Athletics
June 17 – at Memphis 901 FC
June 24 – Orange County SC
June 30 – at FC Tulsa
July 8 – at New Mexico United
July 12 – Loudoun United
July 15 – at Pittsburgh Riverhounds
July 19 – Louisville City FC
July 22 – Monterey Bay FC
July 29 – at Oakland Roots SC
Aug. 12 – Charleston Battery
Aug. 19 – Las Vegas Lights
Aug. 27 – at Birmingham Legion FC
Sept. 2 – Memphis 901 FC
Sept. 9 – The Miami FC
Sept. 16 – at Phoenix Rising FC
Sept. 23 – Hartford Athletic
Sept. 27 – Colorado Springs Switchbacks
Sept. 30 – at Indy Eleven
Oct. 7 – at Loudoun United FC
Oct. 14 – Pittsburgh Riverhounds