Detroit City FC offering free tickets to Tigers fans with season or opening day tickets

Detroit City FC is offering baseball fans an opportunity to check out Detroit's soccer team for free if they had tickets to opening day or Detroit Tigers season tickets.

With news of the league canceling the first two games of the season, DCFC will offer a limited number of tickets to each home match in March and April for Tigers opening day and season ticket holders.

On Tuesday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the cancellation of the first two series of the 2022 season as the league and players couldn't reach a deal. The Detroit Tigers were scheduled to play in Seattle and Oakland with the home opener scheduled for April 8 at Comerica Park against the White Sox. That series has not yet been canceled, but could soon be on the chopping block.

“A sports town is only as strong as its traditions, and opening day is the biggest tradition in Detroit sports,” DCFC co-owner Alex Wright said. “This year, families and friends are missing out, yet we are powerless to do anything about it. In response, DCFC offers a new tradition: make one of our home matches your Opening Day this spring."

All fans have to do is show they have baseball season tickets or home opener tickets to get a ticket. They can call the DCFC ticket office at 313-634-DCFC or email tickets@detcityfc.com.

The matches in March and April are March 19, March 26, April 2, April 5, April 15 and April 30. Fans can get a ticket while the allotment lasts.

DCFC will kick off its first season in the USL Championship on March 12 at San Antonio FC before the home opener at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck on March 19.