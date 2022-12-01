Detroit City FC makes several roster moves to end November

Detroit City Football Club (DCFC) announced several roster moves on Thursday, bringing back its captain but declining the option for several players.

According to DCFC, Captain Stephen Carroll is returning for his seventh season with Le Rouge, which will also be the second in the USL Championship, the second division of professional soccer.

Carroll appeared in 30 matches for DCFC this season and had two goals.

The team also declined the option of three players – Midfielder Brad Dunwell, Forward Pato Botello Faz and Forward Macky Diop.

Botello Faz joined Le Rouge in 2021 and appeared in 31 matches for DCFC this past season. He had eight goals and one assst in 2,197 minutes.

"I just wanted to thank all the staff, front office, teammates, and supporters for showing me love these past 2 years and making me feel like home (Especially Trevor and Tiffany). I’ll miss you Detroit," Botello Faz tweeted.

Dunwell has been with Detroit since the start of the season and played in 20 matches but was injured early in the season. He had one assist.

"A pleasure to play for Detroit City FC and feel the support of the Northern Guard Supporters every match," Dunwell tweeted. "Thanks to my teammates, coaches and staff for making it such a special year."

Diop came to Detroit in April after a trade, and played in seven matches, but was injured in late June and was out the rest of the season.

Finally, Detroit said backup goaltender Ryan Shellow is out of contract ahead of the 2023 season and made his first-ever professional start at the Colorado Springs Switchbacks where he made three saves in a 2-1 win.

Le Route finished the season with a 14-8-12 record and made the playoffs in their first season in the USL Championship, an incredible success. They were eliminated from the playoffs in the first game against Memphis 901 FC. DCFC will likely kick off its 2023 season in the spring.