(WXYZ) — Detroit City FC hosts Louisville City FC Tuesday night in the US Open Cup Round of 32.

Winners advance to the Round of 16, scheduled for May 24-25.

"This is the next step," team co-owner Alex Wright said. "This is the biggest game any guy in that locker room has ever played."

DCFC defeated MLS' Columbus Crew 2-1 in the Round of 64 on April 19.