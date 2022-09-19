Detroit City FC clinches playoff spot in USL Championship

(WXYZ) — Detroit City Football Club is heading to the playoffs in their first season in the USL Championship.

Le Rouge (13-6-10) took down the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday night at Keyworth Stadium, moving them into sixth position in the Eastern Conference standings and officially clinching a playoff spot.

DCFC has just five games left in the regular season. The top seven teams in each conference will qualify for the playoffs, with the top seed getting a first-round bye, and seeds 2-4 getting home-field advantage.

Thousands of fans pack Keyworth Stadium on Saturday night to watch DCFC take down the Rowdies.

The game was back-and-forth until the 81st minute when Maxi Rodriguez found Antoine Hoppenot on the run. Hoppenot then put the ball in the net from close range giving Le Rouge the late 1-0 lead.

There were eight minutes of stoppage time as fans held their breath waiting for DCFC.

DCFC only had 38.5% of the possession with 8 shots and only one shot on target.

Saturday night was the first time Le Rouge took all three points at home since May 21 when they won 3-1 over Atlanta United. They had two losses and five draws in that span at home.

Le Rouge will take on the New York Red Bulls II on Wednesday evening, before hosting FC Tulsa at Keyworth on Saturday night. Then they take on Loudoun United, Louisville City FC and close out the regular season against Miami FC at home on Oct. 15.