Derek Lalonde using preseason to continue to evaluate and acclimate young players

The Red Wings are 1-1 so far in preseason with their third game ahead of them as they host the Washington Capitals at Little Caesars Arena Friday night. Derek Lalonde is using preseason for exactly what it is: an opportunity to acclimate and evaluate young talent and fresh names to the Red Wings roster. Swedish forward Elmer Soderblom will get his third preseason start. While Lalonde says he, among others, are on an upward trajectory, there are still things to iron out before he is fully ready to play at the NHL level.

Morning skate with the Wings ahead of Washington:

-Soderblom gets another start

-More playing time=more comfort in NHL

-LaLonde wants improvement in Soderblom’s habit of exposing pucks & his hands

-Soderblom gets a lot of tall jokes & loves the Wings organization & being here pic.twitter.com/tn8ApHL3jF — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) September 30, 2022

What the Wings were saying:

Derek Lalonde



"Uncomfort" is a good thing when it comes to his first year as head coach of the Red Wings.

I’m uncertain that uncomfort is a word, but I DO love this explanation from Lalonde on competition between players as a roster is set, something Yzerman talked about in offseason.



“Uncomfort” is a good thing & comes in: way they play, accountability, competing for roster spots. pic.twitter.com/ejiiao1uFR — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) September 30, 2022

Elmer Soderblom



Adjusting to the NHL level in America, coming from the Swedish Hockey League, is a challenge, but one he is feeling increasingly more comfortable.

Elmer Soderblom today in locker room:

-he thinks he & Edvinsson could have a bball career

-“I love it here & it’s so exciting to be in this jersey.” 🥹

-transition from SHL has been tough, but he’s adjusting

-feels that NHL is quicker, players are smarter, stronger pic.twitter.com/xVy1YouhF7 — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) September 30, 2022

Andrew Copp



The Red Wings brought him in over free agency, but will get no real-time glance at him during the preseason. He had abdominal surgery over the summer, but is expecting to return for the first week of season. Copp said he loves being back home, but is certainly itching and excited to get back on the ice at full speed.

Andrew Copp skated with the team today 🎉 but still won’t be seen until the regular season. The goal is still the first week of play, but the Wings will be smart with him.



But he’s excited and itching to go full speed again. AND happy to be home. #lgrw pic.twitter.com/nVtsK43y8w — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) September 30, 2022

Filip Zadina



Zadina is off to a strong start for the Red Wings, but that is kind of the point for him. He made a personal goal to come out and have a strong camp to make a statement and show all of the things he has been working on. He said he wants to be a useful guy to the team and someone who can fill many roles.

Filip Zadina is off to a strong start with the Wings through a few preseason games, but that’s kind of the point for him.



He said he had a personal goal to have a good camp and make a statement. He wants to be a useful player to the team and fill many roles. pic.twitter.com/lrIyG4jhM2 — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) September 30, 2022

Dominik Kubalik



He is new Detroit, as one of the guys who joined the Wings in free agency, but he certainly is acclimating well and said everything is "clicking" in a new system with a new roster and staff. He said he thinks the team will be ready for the regular season.