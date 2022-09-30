Watch Now
Derek Lalonde using preseason to continue to evaluate and acclimate young players

Derek LaLonde
Red Wings head coach Derek LaLonde prepares his team during morning skate ahead of a preseason game against the Capitals.
Derek LaLonde
Posted at 2:50 PM, Sep 30, 2022
The Red Wings are 1-1 so far in preseason with their third game ahead of them as they host the Washington Capitals at Little Caesars Arena Friday night. Derek Lalonde is using preseason for exactly what it is: an opportunity to acclimate and evaluate young talent and fresh names to the Red Wings roster. Swedish forward Elmer Soderblom will get his third preseason start. While Lalonde says he, among others, are on an upward trajectory, there are still things to iron out before he is fully ready to play at the NHL level.

What the Wings were saying:

Derek Lalonde

  • "Uncomfort" is a good thing when it comes to his first year as head coach of the Red Wings.

Elmer Soderblom

  • Adjusting to the NHL level in America, coming from the Swedish Hockey League, is a challenge, but one he is feeling increasingly more comfortable.

Andrew Copp

  • The Red Wings brought him in over free agency, but will get no real-time glance at him during the preseason. He had abdominal surgery over the summer, but is expecting to return for the first week of season. Copp said he loves being back home, but is certainly itching and excited to get back on the ice at full speed.

Filip Zadina

  • Zadina is off to a strong start for the Red Wings, but that is kind of the point for him. He made a personal goal to come out and have a strong camp to make a statement and show all of the things he has been working on. He said he wants to be a useful guy to the team and someone who can fill many roles.

Dominik Kubalik

  • He is new Detroit, as one of the guys who joined the Wings in free agency, but he certainly is acclimating well and said everything is "clicking" in a new system with a new roster and staff. He said he thinks the team will be ready for the regular season.

