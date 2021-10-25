Dequan Finn ignites rally as Toledo tops Western Michigan

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Dequan Finn’s 34-yard touchdown pass to Danzel McKinley-Lewis ignited a 21-point burst over the final 8:08 of the third quarter and Toledo rallied for a 34-15 victory over Western Michigan in Mid-American Conference play on Saturday.

Toledo (4-4, 2-2) was leading 13-3 — on two Thomas Cluckey field goals and Finn’s 28-yard TD pass to Bryce Mitchell — with 8:46 left in the second quarter, but the Broncos (5-3, 2-2) struck twice from there. Kaleb Eleby’s 14-yard TD run with 3:20 remaining capped an 11-play, 83-yard drive and — following a three-and-out by the Rockets — Sean Tyler’s 4-yard TD run with 1:36 left put the Broncos on top at halftime 15-13 after Nick Mihalic missed both point-after kicks.

Toledo broke the game open in the third quarter. Following Finn’s igniter, Zachary Ford returned a Tyler fumble 33 yards for a score and Micah Kelly added a short TD run. Finn completed 8 of 24 passes for 138 yards. Bryant Koback rushed for 100 yards on 17 carries. The TD receptions by McKinley-Lewis and Mitchell were their only catches of the game.

Eleby connected on 15 of 29 passes for 232 yards for Western Michigan. Skyy Moore had eight catches for 128 yards.