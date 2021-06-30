Watch
DeChambeau calls Rocket Mortgage Classic 'one of the most amazing stops on tour'

Bryson DeChambeau looks back on 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic win, ahead to 2021 tournament | Brad Galli has more
Posted at 2:47 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 14:47:52-04

(WSYM) — Bryson DeChambeau, the defending champion at the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, called the tournament "one of the most amazing stops on tour."

Speaking to our Brad Galli at media day last month, DeChambeau talked about becoming an ambassador for Rocket Mortgage and continuing to help the golf course and the city of Detroit.

DeChambeau said his win, the first after changing his style of golf, helped play a role in winning the U.S. Open later in the year.

