DeChambeau back in Detroit for Rocket Mortgage Classic media day

Bryson DeChambeau
Posted at 6:10 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 06:10:47-04

DETROIT — Bryson DeChambeau was back in Detroit on Monday, nearly a year after his 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic win.

The U.S. Open champion talked about how his win at Detroit Golf Club helped propel him to his first major victory, and why he's proud to be a Rocket Mortgage ambassador.

