DeChambeau back in Detroit for Rocket Mortgage Classic media day

DETROIT — Bryson DeChambeau was back in Detroit on Monday, nearly a year after his 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic win.
The U.S. Open champion talked about how his win at Detroit Golf Club helped propel him to his first major victory, and why he's proud to be a Rocket Mortgage ambassador.
Bryson DeChambeau introduced on @RocketClassic media day by @wxyzdetroit’s @tvnewzguy pic.twitter.com/9HYPqrfQPy— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) June 7, 2021
Bryson DeChambeau was asked about Brooks Koepka multiple times in Detroit on Monday.— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) June 7, 2021
“I personally have no issue,” he said. pic.twitter.com/mR1uTIcU0v