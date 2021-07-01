Watch
Sports

Actions

Davis Thompson ties Rocket Mortgage Classic course record to take early lead

items.[0].image.alt
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 30: Nate Lashley plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Country Club on June 30, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic
Posted at 6:42 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 18:42:56-04

(WSYM) — Davis Thompson tied the course record at the Rocket Mortgage Classic shooting a 63 (-9) in the first round on Thursday.

Thompson went bogey-free and had nine birdies to take the early lead. His hot start continued after a 3-hour rain delay early in the afternoon, which made an already soft course even softer.

This is Thompson's third start as a pro, and was an All-American at the University of Georgia in 2020 and 2021.

Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are sharing second place after the morning tee times at -7.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Submit Your Photos Here