Davis Thompson ties Rocket Mortgage Classic course record to take early lead

(WSYM) — Davis Thompson tied the course record at the Rocket Mortgage Classic shooting a 63 (-9) in the first round on Thursday.

Thompson went bogey-free and had nine birdies to take the early lead. His hot start continued after a 3-hour rain delay early in the afternoon, which made an already soft course even softer.

This is Thompson's third start as a pro, and was an All-American at the University of Georgia in 2020 and 2021.

Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are sharing second place after the morning tee times at -7.