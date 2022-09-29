Watch Now
Sports

Actions

D’Andre Swift unlikely to play Sunday for Lions, long list of starters sit out practice

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field, but their list of injuries is long as the prepare for Sunday's game against Seattle.
D'Andre Swift Falcons Lions Football
Posted at 10:11 AM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 10:11:48-04

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Lions returned to practice on Wednesday, missing a long list of starters at skill positions.

D’Andre Swift is unlikely to play Sunday against the Seahawks. Amon-Ra St. Brown is “day-to-day,” Dan Campbell said. On top of those two, TJ Hockenson and Josh Reynolds weren’t on the field either.

“Swift it had to be significantly better probably to play. I mean, it’d have to be this – the sky’s opened up and the bright light comes out and I’m good to go,” Campbell said about his injured running back.

Swift shined in the first two games of the season, but was limited in the loss to the Vikings.

“We all know he’s a weapon for us, but we’re prepared for this. We knew it would be hard to get through a full season with him being healthy, that’s just the nature of the position,” Campbell said.

Linemen Frank Ragnow and Jonah Jackson also did not practice.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!