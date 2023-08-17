Dan Campbell updates Jameson Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown injuries

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on wide receivers Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown, who both suffered injuries Wednesday.

Speaking to the media on Thursday morning, Campbell said "there's a good chance" Williams will be out the rest of the preseason with a hamstring injury.

Williams will also begin serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy, meaning he might not be on the field until after week 6 of the regular season.

As for St. Brown, Campbell said he should be back on the field next week and he suffered a minor ankle injury.

Williams had two catches on seven targets in the Lions first preseason game last week against the New York Giants.

