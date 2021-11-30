Watch
Sports

Actions

Dan Campbell on remaining games: 'we're playing spoiler now'

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Dan Campbell Bears Lions Football
Posted at 9:17 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 21:17:24-05

(WXYZ) — With his team out of playoff contention, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said Monday the message shifts to playing the role of spoiler for other teams.

“The message is that we’ve got six (games) to go and we’re playing spoiler now," said Campbell. "We’re trying to ruin people’s day is what we’re trying to do."

Campbell said the focus internally will be to continue improving on things that have gone well and fixing was hasn't worked throughout Detroit's 0-10-1 start.

"I think now it’s all about how do we make these last six opponents kind of have to deal with what we’ve dealt with for the season? That’s the message.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!