Dan Campbell: 'Miles ahead' from starting point of play-calling

(WXYZ) — It took some getting used to, but Lions coach Dan Campbell has become increasingly comfortable with handling the team's play-calling duties.

"I’m miles ahead of where I was three or four weeks ago," Campbell said Wednesday. "I feel that way. I’m so much more comfortable now...I’m starting to figure it out. It doesn’t mean I’m perfect by any means, but I do feel a lot more comfortable."

Campbell revealed following the Lions' 16-16 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10 that he had taken over play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn.

"It felt like it took a couple of weeks to be able to start breathing again. But yeah, it was – look, there was a transitional period there."

Campbell recalled an analogy shared by Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells about taking on additional responsibilities.

"Parcells used to always say, ‘Look man, running a team is like having a garden. The minute you neglect one area, it will wither and die if you’re not giving it attention or you’re not pulling weeds, you’re not watering.’ And unfortunately, you start figuring that out the hard way. So yeah, it’s been a process."