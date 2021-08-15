D-backs' Tyler Gilbert throws no-hitter in first MLB start

PHOENIX (AP) — Diamondbacks rookie Tyler Gilbert threw a no-hitter in his first big league start against the San Diego Padres on Saturday night.

Gilbert threw MLB’s eighth no-hitter of the season, matching the record set in 1884 — the first season overhand pitching was allowed.

The only players to throw a no-hitter in their first big league start are Bumpus Jones in his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds on Oct. 15, 1892 and Bobo Holloman for the St. Louis Browns on May 6, 1953.

Gilbert, selected in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 draft last winter, previously made three scoreless relief appearances with Arizona this season.

The Diamondbacks won 7-0.

The Chicago Cubs threw the majors’ most recent no-hitter with a combined effort June 24. The other no-hitters this year were thrown by San Diego’s Joe Musgrove (April 9), Carlos Rodón of the Chicago White Sox (April 14), Baltimore’s John Means (May 5), Cincinnati’s Wade Miley (May 7), Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull (May 18) and the New York Yankees’ Corey Kluber (May 19).

In addition, Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner pitched a seven-inning hitless game in a doubleheader on April 25 that is not recognized as a no-hitter by Major League Baseball.

Most of those gems were thrown before MLB cracked down on the use of sticky foreign substances by pitchers in late June.