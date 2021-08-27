Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is headed back to Manchester United.

The English club says it has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of the Portugal forward subject to agreement of personal terms, visa, and medical examination.

Ronaldo told Juventus on Thursday that he no longer wanted to play for the Italian club.

According to the Associated Press, a transfer fee was not disclosed by ManU but it's reported that it's $29.5 million.

He played for United from 2003-09.

The blockbuster move comes weeks after long-time rival Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain after his contract at Barcelona expired.

Ronaldo had one year left at Juventus after playing three years, the AP reported.