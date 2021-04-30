Watch
Colts add pass rusher with Michigan's Kwity Paye at No. 21 overall

Tony Dejak/AP
Images of Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye are displayed on stage after he was chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the the 21st pick in the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Posted at 6:47 AM, Apr 30, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts selected defensive end Kwity Paye of Michigan with the 21st overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday night, plugging a big hole on the roster.

General manager Chris Ballard has been trying to find a consistent, young pass rusher over his first four drafts with the Colts. He may have found an answer in Paye, a 6-foot-2, 261-pound edge rusher.

For Ballard, the selection was a trend-breaker. He had traded his first-round picks each of the past three years, moving down in 2018 and 2019 before dealing last year’s selection to San Francisco in exchange for All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

The Colts are scheduled to make one pick on Friday, No. 54 overall. Their third-round pick went to Philadelphia in exchange for quarterback Carson Wentz in March.

