Zach Heeke, Central Michigan take out UConn in NCAA elimination game

Emilee Chinn/AP
FILE -- In this file photo from Friday, March 26, 2021, Zach Heeke (3) of the Central Michigan Chippewas is seen during an NCAA baseball game against the Ohio Bobcats in Athens, Ohio. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
Posted at 8:17 PM, Jun 06, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Zach Heeke batted 3 for 5 and drove in four runs and Central Michigan pulled away with five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Connecticut 14-9 in the South Bend Regional in an elimination game.

Heeke hit a home run and scored twice, Zach Gilles had four bunt singles to drive in a pair of runs and scored three times and Mario Camilletti added a homer and drove in two for the Chippewas (42-17).

Central Michigan starting pitcher Garrett Navarra sprayed nine hits across five innings allowing five earned runs. Navarra aided his own cause coming up with a pair of hits including a homer.

Chase Rollin’s lead-off homer in the seventh marked the beginning of an inning in which CMU sent 10 batters to the plate. The Chippewas batted .452 in a 19-for-42 effort.

Reggie Crawford went 3 for 5 with four RBI and two homers for the UConn (34-19).

