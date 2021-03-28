Menu

Michigan women's basketball team safely back home after emergency landing in Indiana

Posted at 9:26 AM, Mar 28, 2021
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A flight carrying The University of Michigan women's basketball team back to Michigan was forced to make an emergency landing in Evansville, Indiana late Saturday.

The team was returning from San Antonio after a loss to Baylor in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The plane carrying the team had to make an emergency landing after getting caught in a storm.

Assistant coach Toyelle Wilson tweeted about the ordeal, describing it as "the worst flying experience."

Wilson said the plane lost pressurization and oxygen masks were deployed.

The team spent ordered pizza and eventually was able to board a flight that left the gate at 3:47 a.m. Central time, and was in the air at 3:54 a.m., team spokesperson Sarah VanMetre said.

The Wolverines landed at an airport in Ypsilanti at 5:54 a.m. Eastern time Sunday.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

