Michigan women's basketball team safely back home after emergency landing in Indiana

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A flight carrying The University of Michigan women's basketball team back to Michigan was forced to make an emergency landing in Evansville, Indiana late Saturday.

We have safely arrived back in Michigan. #goblue — Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 28, 2021

The team was returning from San Antonio after a loss to Baylor in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The plane carrying the team had to make an emergency landing after getting caught in a storm.

Assistant coach Toyelle Wilson tweeted about the ordeal, describing it as "the worst flying experience."

Just went through the worst flying experience. We are flying back to MI & hit a storm- lost pressurization- the oxygen masks dropped from the compartments. Told bc we dropped at a certain feet & had to use them. We have just emergency landed in Evansville, IN. Please 🙏🏾 for us. — Toyelle Wilson (@CoachTMWilson) March 28, 2021

Just want everyone to know, we are on the ground SAFE. Waiting for the next steps. @umichwbball 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/7XSvm0ZSue — Toyelle Wilson (@CoachTMWilson) March 28, 2021

Wilson said the plane lost pressurization and oxygen masks were deployed.

The team spent ordered pizza and eventually was able to board a flight that left the gate at 3:47 a.m. Central time, and was in the air at 3:54 a.m., team spokesperson Sarah VanMetre said.

The Wolverines landed at an airport in Ypsilanti at 5:54 a.m. Eastern time Sunday.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.