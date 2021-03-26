Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Michigan out of NCAA Hockey Tournament due to COVID-19 protocols

items.[0].videoTitle
Michigan is out of the NCAA Hockey Tournament due to COVID-19 protocols.
Posted at 1:40 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 13:40:11-04

(WXYZ) — (WXYZ) -- Michigan is out of the NCAA Hockey Tournament due to positive COVID-19 tests in its Tier I testing group, the university announced Friday.

"I'm devastated for these players," Michigan head coach Mel Pearson said in a release. "These student-athletes have done a wonderful job all year of making sacrifices to get to this point of the year. It's unfortunate. I don't completely understand the final decision but I have to respect it."

The Wolverines were scheduled to face Minnesota Duluth in the Midwest Regional semifinal Friday afternoon.

The game was ruled a no-contest, with Minnesota Duluth advancing to Saturday's Regional final.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
News Staff

Meet Our FOX 47 Reporters