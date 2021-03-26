Michigan out of NCAA Hockey Tournament due to COVID-19 protocols

(WXYZ) — (WXYZ) -- Michigan is out of the NCAA Hockey Tournament due to positive COVID-19 tests in its Tier I testing group, the university announced Friday.

"I'm devastated for these players," Michigan head coach Mel Pearson said in a release. "These student-athletes have done a wonderful job all year of making sacrifices to get to this point of the year. It's unfortunate. I don't completely understand the final decision but I have to respect it."

The Wolverines were scheduled to face Minnesota Duluth in the Midwest Regional semifinal Friday afternoon.

The game was ruled a no-contest, with Minnesota Duluth advancing to Saturday's Regional final.