Study: Michigan stands out in academics-based NCAA brackets

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan stood out in a study that seeded the men's and women's NCAA tournament fields based on academics and diversity.

It was the only school to claim a No. 1 seed in both the men's and women's brackets released Wednesday by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at Central Florida.

The men's team was crowned the national champion for the second straight year in the study.

Gonzaga was crowned the national champion on the women's side.

The school's unbeaten team was a No. 2 seed in the bracket as it prepares to play in the Final Four.