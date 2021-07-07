Watch
Single-game Michigan Football tickets go on sale next week

Carlos Osorio/AP
Michigan and Michigan State play during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan St Michigan Football Big House MICHIGAN STADIUM
Posted at 1:43 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 13:43:13-04

(WSYM) — Single-game tickets and family-four packs for the 2021 Michigan Football season will go on sale July 13, the university announced on Wednesday.

Tickets are priced differently for each game, and a very limited number of tickets are left for the Ohio State game.

Family-four pack tickets for the Western Michigan game and Northern Illinois game include four tickets, four hot dogs and four drinks. They are $240 for WMU and $220 for Northern Illinois.

Tickets will be distributed through email or through a new mobile app coming later this month.

Pricing for each game is below.

Western Michigan - Starting at $60
Washington - Starting at $145
Northern Illinois - Starting at $55
Rutgers - Starting at $70
Northwestern - Starting at $70
Indiana - Starting at $70
Ohio State - Starting at $145

On-sale dates are below

July 13 – Donors to Michigan Athletics (200 or more priority points)
July 14 – Donors to Michigan Athletics (75 or more priority points)
July 15 – Donors to Michigan Athletics (1 or more priority points)
July 16 – Michigan Athletics Digital Community

