Single-game Michigan Football tickets go on sale next week

(WSYM) — Single-game tickets and family-four packs for the 2021 Michigan Football season will go on sale July 13, the university announced on Wednesday.

Tickets are priced differently for each game, and a very limited number of tickets are left for the Ohio State game.

Family-four pack tickets for the Western Michigan game and Northern Illinois game include four tickets, four hot dogs and four drinks. They are $240 for WMU and $220 for Northern Illinois.

Tickets will be distributed through email or through a new mobile app coming later this month.

Pricing for each game is below.

Western Michigan - Starting at $60

Washington - Starting at $145

Northern Illinois - Starting at $55

Rutgers - Starting at $70

Northwestern - Starting at $70

Indiana - Starting at $70

Ohio State - Starting at $145

On-sale dates are below

July 13 – Donors to Michigan Athletics (200 or more priority points)

July 14 – Donors to Michigan Athletics (75 or more priority points)

July 15 – Donors to Michigan Athletics (1 or more priority points)

July 16 – Michigan Athletics Digital Community