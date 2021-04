(WXYZ) -- Michigan guard Mike Smith announced Wednesday he plans to enter the NBA Draft.

"I’ve always been the underdog so I think it’s only right to bet on myself and double down," Smith posted on Twitter.

Smith joined the Wolverines for 2020-21 as a graduate transfer from Columbia, and started every game during the season.

"I have always been told I was too small or that I wasn't good enough to play at the next level," said Smith. "I never listened to them and I still don't."