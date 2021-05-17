Michigan's Hutchins: NCAA Committee 'disrespected our entire conference' with softball bracket

Michigan head coach Carol Hutchins expressed her frustration with the NCAA selection committee following the release of the 2021 softball tournament bracket Sunday night.

"They disrespected our entire conference, and they have to give credence to all different areas of the country," Hutchins said on a call with reporters. "And clearly, um, there's a little bias with at least one conference in particular. So I would say the NCAA committee, I'm not very pleased with at all."

Michigan, the Big Ten regular-season champion, was not given one of the tournament's top 16 seeds, which would have meant hosting a regional. The Wolverines will instead open play Friday against Seattle University in the Seattle region, hosted by overall No. 16 seed Washington.

Of the tournament's top 16 seeds, seven are from the SEC, four are from the Pac-12, three are from the Big 12, and two are from the ACC.